The PC version of Saints Row it launched exclusively on the Epic Games Store, but like so many other games it’s likely to make its way to the Epic Games Store as well Steam sooner or later. Apparently the debut in the Valve store could actually be quite close, given that the game page in the store database has received a major update.

As reported by SteamDB, the tab of “Project Athena” (the codename of Volition’s latest effort) has been renamed to “Saints Row”, which would seem to suggest that the launch on Steam will take place in a few weeks or months at the latest.

If we assume that the period of exclusivity with the Epic Games Store lasts for a year, then this should end on August 23rd, which is the date of the first anniversary of Saints Row. In this sense, this change in the Steam database could precede the official announcement by Volition with the associated opening of pre-orders on the store in the coming days. But this is just speculation on our part.

In the meantime, the paid DLC The Heist and The Hazardous of Saints Row will be released on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, accompanied by a free update for all players that will introduce the new Sunshine Springs district.