Publisher Deep Silver and development studio Volition have announced the availability of Saints Row: The Heist & The Hazardousthe first Major DLC of the game, released together with a free updatecalled Sunshine Springs and called “huge” in the official press release.

We read the details of the expansion: “The first of three Saints Row DLC expansions this summer, “The Heist & The Hazardous” boasts three new story missions for one or two players, a new weapon, a helicopter, rewards, items cosmetics and more.”The Heist & The Hazardous” is now available for purchase and is included in the Saints Row Expansion Pass.”

Also published launch trailer of Saints Row: The Heist & The Hazardous, which you can see below:

We read others general details about Saints Row: The Heist & The Hazardous: “Set in the brand new neighborhood of Sunshine Springs, inspired by Palm Springs, the infamous getaway spot for the rich and famous, all players are welcome to explore this new area of ​​the map as part of a Huge free update packed with new features, improvements, and bug fixes.”

We also read what content the update adds to Saints Row Sunshine Springs:

The new playable neighborhood of Sunshine Springs

Improved combat, game flow and balance

Selfie mode

12 new emotes and emote selection wheel

New camera angle for vehicles

Many additional fixes and changes

The official press release reminds us that: “the second content of the Expansion Pass, “Doc Ketchum’s Murder Circus”, will arrive in July while the third, last and largest package will be available in August.” Before leaving you, we remind you that all DLCs will be purchasable individually or as part of the Expansion Pass.

Saints Row is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.