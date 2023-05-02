Through a post on Twitter, the developers of Volition have announced the release date of the first expansion of Saints Row. Entitled “The Heist and The Hazardous”the DLC will be available on PC and consoles from May 9th.

Also on the same day, the free update will also be available which will introduce the new Sunshine Springs district for all players. It is a high-ranking neighborhood that will include new criminal activities to carry out and will also be the backdrop for the new missions of the aforementioned DLC.

As for The Heist and The Hazardous, a trailer presenting its contents has not yet been released. From Volition’s tweet we learn that in this new adventure we will have to deal with the fictional Hollywood star Chris Hardywho had the bad idea of ​​double-crossing the Boss, drawing the ire of Saints Row.

According to the official Saints Row roadmap, the DLC will include new story missions, events, cosmetic customization items and much more. Two more paid expansions are also planned, one in July and August, with a new single-player mode, missions and more. They will be accompanied by as many free updates which will introduce, among other things, new features and another new district.