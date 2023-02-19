After the failed reboot of Saints Rowwhich was not appreciated by critics or by the public, the future of the franchise could be compromise. The commercial flop of the game has weighed heavily on the balance sheets of the Embracer Group, which has decided to change the ways in which projects are accepted.

The latest Saints Row has been criticized a bit for all aspects, from game mechanics to the script. Considering that the game came after Saints Row 4, which was also much criticized and considered subdued compared to the third episode, it can be deduced that the series has lost a lot of its charge. The last chapter really appreciated by the public dates back to 2011 (the third).

In its financial report for Q3 2022, Embracer Group revealed the negative data of the game, from which the high production cost was also deduced. The company has stated that from now “every project will have to earn its right to exist,” hinting that there may not be a future for the franchise, given the current conditions.

It must be said that the series could also be removed from the hands of Volition to try to make it survive in some way, even if there are no rumors about it. Take it all as mere speculation.