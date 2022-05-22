After our preview of the Saints Row reboot, we sat down to chat with Volition developers Kenzie Lindgren (UX designer) and Damien Allen (lead designer). We covered a wide range of topics, including what’s new in this reboot, but we started by discussing why Saints Row fans should return to the series, net of a brand new cast and setting.

“Even if it’s not the same characters, even if it’s not the same setting, even if it’s not quite the same as before, it’s still Saints Row,” Lindgren said.

“I feel like every time I enter the game, whether it’s customization (because customization is a key part), whether it’s traveling around the city, whether it’s wearing the wingsuit to participate in missions, I feel inside a Saints Row game. And I think the game is worth a try if you are a longtime player, but also for new players who want to experience this feeling for the first time. “



Have you ever thought about escaping a hoverboard shooting? In Saints Row you can do it!

This is an aspect that Allen wanted to reiterate. “I really think the vibe of the Saints Row franchise is alive and well,” he added.

“If you are a veteran, if you have played one or all four of the previous games, there will be something you will like, [che si tratti delle] mechanics of traversing the map, new things we’ve added or a world that’s more vibrant and unique than anything we’ve ever had in the past. “

But while the overall tone of Saints Row may be the same, Volition believes this new reboot stands out from other games (and not just those in the Saints Row series) for its customization, which appears to be one of the most extensive examples of its genre. Everything can be changed, from clothes, to cars and weapons, to scars and birthmarks on the character’s body.

23 minutes of Saints Row gameplay in 4K

“We definitely have a lot more customization than any other game on the market right now,” Lindgren said. “But it’s also interesting that although in the game we can give you the same tools and the same ways to traverse and move, and you can complete the same missions and get the same rewards. [degli altri giocatori di Saints Row]it is not certain that two players have the same experience “.

“With the level of customization and the level of options and tools we give you, two different players will play completely differently. And I think that’s a very interesting aspect of this Saints Row in particular.”

With the sheer amount of cosmetics included in the game itself, the Saints Row team has decided to keep the protagonist’s pronouns gender neutral, with the Boss always being called “they” or “you”. The developers claim that this is a purely technical choice and that it was not made to suggest that the boss is non-binary.



Or you could try to escape from a chase by hovering in the air aboard your motorcycle. You can do this too, in Saints Row.

This led us to the initial Saints Row reveal last year, which was met with a lukewarm response, and the subsequent postponement of the game.

“I think a part of me and maybe other people in the studio have always known that it was going to be a bit difficult at first, because the [vecchi] Saints weren’t coming back… We knew it was going to be controversial, ”Lindgren admitted.

“It’s a little frustrating to see [le reazioni iniziali] when you are convinced of what you are doing and are not yet ready to reveal everything. And this can be a problem to address. “

“I was the one who said, ‘The Saints won’t come back,’ and that can be very nerve-wracking. But that doesn’t mean it’s a bad thing. And honestly, the whole time I’ve been here … we’ve always been confident in this direction. I’ve always been confident in that direction and personally loved what we’ve accomplished. So yes, it can be frustrating, but I’m also pretty confident. “

“You just have to take an approach like, ‘Okay, we know what we have and we’ll show you what we have. Be patient, please,” Allen added. “Sometimes you have to take it philosophically. And from my point of view it wasn’t as if we had to change our minds or move or anything. [dopo l’accoglienza dell’annuncio]. It was: ‘This is the path we have been following all along and we have been very confident in that.’ And when people can see it in its entirety, I think they will agree with us. “



A firefight with the Panteros.

And apparently, Volition’s goal is to bring Saints Row to life for as many people as possible, thanks to the game’s accessibility options.

“One thing we tried to do with accessibility was to make sure that at least every category of users had the ability to play,” Lindgren revealed. “So, there is a section for visual accessibility. There is a section for motor accessibility. There is a section for camera movement and so much more.”

“I believe there is something for everyone,” he said, before promising a more in-depth description of the game’s accessibility options that will come later.



A look at cooperative multiplayer.

So what does Saints Row’s future hold? Once launched, the title can be played in fully cooperative mode, if desired, even via cross-gen. However, don’t expect Saints Row to become a cross-platform cooperative game. When asked if this could ever be a possibility, Allen responded with a sharp “no”.

Meanwhile, Allen and Lindgren were both very careful not to give too much away when I asked about a Saints Row multiplayer option, and instead chose to focus on what we can expect at the game’s initial release, which is the aforementioned mode. cooperative. However, this was preceded by phrases such as “right now”.

Finally, before wrapping up our meeting with the Volition developers, we asked them how they would describe Saints Row in a nutshell. Well, that was easy. They have promised it will be a “one-of-a-kind, power-fueled fantasy” and a lot of “fun” to immerse yourself in when it comes out.