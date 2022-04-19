The next showcase for Saints Row is coming. For the uninitiated, it will air tomorrow, Wednesday, as the developers revealed last week. From 9 pm it will be possible to follow the presentation live on the main streaming platforms.

However, some images leaked early. Tim WassonVolition’s Senior Environmental Artist posted a series of images using her ArtStation account. The screenshots were removed later, but Reddit’s Hawk Eyes reposted them.

The shots show a series of desert environments that feature very interesting details and good lighting. Additionally, the material shown fits the setting: Saints Row takes place in and around a fictional location in the southwestern United States called Santo Ileso.



Please, to see this content enable targeting cookies.

Change cookie settings



In the criminal world of Saints Row, a group of young friends embark on their own criminal adventure to reach the top. As a future boss, you will join forces with Neenah, Kevin and Eli to form The Saints and face Los Panteros, The Idols and Marshall as you build your empire on the streets of Santo Ileso and fight for control of the city.

Saints Row will be released on August 23 on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PS4 and PS5.

Source: GamingBolt