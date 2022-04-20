Here comes a new game Saint’s Row and the thing could not get more interesting in more than one parameter. We have already seen the game in action and we have a good idea of ​​what awaits us, however, what about the customization section where you are going to waste a lot of time?

The first thing that was possible to appreciate is that your imagination is the limit when it comes to customizing your character. There are hats, skirts, vests, shirts, t-shirts, shorts and more.

Customization is ridiculously robust, so you’re not going to be able to complain that you didn’t have a hair color dye or the panties you wanted. Finally, Saint’s Row it is always linked to irreverence and here it is seen in abundance.

Finally, the objective is that you have all the options at hand so that you can create something “unique and different” so that you can print the personality that you like. In other words, there are no brakes. In fact, we already imagined several playing Shreck or other famous characters.

Give your personality to everything you like

We know that you are interested in customizing the package. Yes, the private parts. All of that you can adjust in some way, even to the beauty that will be seen on the skin. We can even get involved with different voices so that the style makes sense.

Beyond what you do with the characters, you can also “tune” your ship with all the paints, wheels and other items that will make the experience something truly irreverent, just as it has always been. Saint’s Row. We must not lose sight of this section because we are going to see many creations of the community.

Not to lose the joke, yes, the weapons are going to have all kinds of skins that do everything except camouflage the objects. It is something that was going to happen, especially when we see everything that can be done with both the characters and the vehicles. You can adjust both colors and materials.

In case you still wanted more, you will be able to customize your headquarters. Remember that Saint’s Row these are criminals and you’re going to want your mafia organization to have an abode worth bragging about.

Will customizing characters be a difficult task in Saints Row?

The character customization section can take a lot of time, especially when you have dozens of options to edit. The point here is that Volition gives you a choice between some pre-made sets or you go from scratch and get to work on your creation.

The hair, the eyes, the skin tone, everything, absolutely everything has something to edit. The faces do not have to be symmetrical, they can be different. There are tons of tattoos, totally illogical skin tones and other things that will make you think of the craziest things.

To that we must add that we have loads of clothes and a very simple system so that you can edit a body as you like: thin-strong, overweight and tall, everything is at hand and you should take advantage of it whenever you want.

If you have a lot of free time, you will be able to put together all kinds of cartoon characters and more. The limit is the character editor of Saint’s Row and it is seen that the players are going to be able to exploit it with creations that no one imagined could be made.

That ship can be seen better in Saints Row

The irreverence in Saint’s Row it also goes with the edition of the vehicles. You can choose parts to make the car faster, the paint you want, the craziest wheels and even the sound of the engine and the horn. Come on, the only thing missing was that it had RGB lights to “run faster”.

Yes, you can make it go faster with its respective turbo, also use tires, all so that you have an all-terrain vehicle in your hand to flee from the police. What don’t you have? Well, we haven’t gotten to that point, but expect a boost to escape your pursuers.

The weapons did not remain as an additional element without much joke, on the contrary, you can put stamps on them, edit the appearance of a pistol or a rifle, there is plenty to edit. It shouldn’t even surprise you how a guitar case works like a firearm.

There are cardboard swords, rubber guns, there is everything and you will surely know how to take advantage of it when you are playing. Here we have to applaud Volition for everything he added to the gaming experience.

The house of your dreams in Saints Row

We already told you recently that Saint’s Row it is irreverent everywhere and the customization of your barracks is no exception. Just as you can start with a pigsty, you can end up with a mansion that you only imagined the most famous youtubers had.

On the other hand, you will have many places to buy clothes and edit your characters much more, even very dedicated places where you will surely spend a lot of time. People are going to spend a lot of time playing and creating, we have no doubt.

Do you have more questions about Saint’s Row? Well, those are going to be resolved over time, so remember that this title will be ready by August 23rd.