Developer Volition’s beleaguered Saints Row reboot has almost reached the end of its journey – as far as the studio has currently revealed, at least – with the game’s third and final bit of DLC, titled A Song Of Ice And Dust, now confirmed to arrive next Tuesday, 8th August, ahead of a Steam release for what was previously an Epic Games Store PC exclusive on 24th August.

Specifics surrounding A Song Of Ice And Dust are still a little thin on the ground, but a brief synopsis accompanying today’s release date news sets the scene for the DLC thusly: “When a crippling ambush decimates the Dustlanders, it’s up to fierce rivals Bossonius and Gwendolyn Firebird to join forces and defend The DustFaire from a new foe.”

As previously revealed when Volition shared its post-launch development roadmap for Saints Row earlier this year, the reboot’s third and final paid DLC expansion will introduce new story missions, new enemies, new cosmetics, and more.

Volition’s Saints Row reboot failed to resonate with critics and consumers.

At least some of that will unfold in Vallejo, the latest district to be added to Saints Row’s city of Santo Ileso, which is available to all players from today, as part of the game’s free 1.5 update. Vallejo arrives alongside a huge range of quality of life changes, improvements, and bug fixes, as detailed in Volition’s extensive 1.5 patch notes.

Volition is yet to share any future plans for its Saints Row reboot beyond its now dated steam release (which will be accompanied by an unspecified “new activity”) and its current roadmap, which concludes with the launch of A Song Of Ice And Dust next week. However, it’s hard not to suspect this third DLC expansion will be the end of the road for the Saints Row reboot as far as major updates go, given the game’s disappointing critical and commercial reception.

Saints Row owner Embracer recently announced a “comprehensive restructuring program” involving studio closures and job cuts following various financial challenges – including its Saints Row flop and the loss of a lucrative proposed $2bn business deal – later adding it needed to “exploit” its Lord of the Rings and the Hobbit licenses “in a very significant fashion”.