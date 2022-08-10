Also participating in the video are Neenah, Eli and Kevin, who will join us in this adventure starting on August 23.

The Volition team is throwing all the meat on the grill to present us with an explosive adventure with Saints Row. The title has already finished its development, so those responsible do not hesitate to further raise the expectations of the public with a presentation trailer in which, in addition to recalling the classic action of the franchise, they reveal some of the factions that will hinder our way to the top.

The game will feature the factions of the Panthers, the Idols and Marshall Defense TechnologiesAfter all, the game published by Deep Silver invites us to dominate the city of Holy Unharmed with our criminal empire, which means confronting groups like the pantherswho are about brutal smugglers, the idolswho act wild as a community, and the team of Marshall Defense Technologies, which stand out for their organization and the use of state-of-the-art weapons. And, as if this were not enough, from Volition they assure that there are more organizations waiting for us in the game.

Although this combination of factions will make it difficult for us to ascend in Santo Ileso, Saints Row makes it easier for us with the help of companions like Neenah, Eli and Kevin, who will participate in building our criminal headquarters, reputation and prestige in the city. After all, founding the institution of the saints It requires hard work and a good team with which to carry out tasks that are both illegal and dangerous.

Saints Row is one of the great protagonists of the month, as it is scheduled to launch on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series for the next August 23rd. Although the Volition franchise has gone through several ups and downs throughout its history, we can assure you in our first impressions of Saints Row that the new proposal of the developer put the saga on the right track. And, if you want to be prepared for this moment, remember that you have a free minigame with which you can create your crazy character.

