The latest PlayStation Game Size report has unveiled the size of the PS5 and PS4 versions of Saints Row and the date of the preload of the digital versions, scheduled for August 21that is two days before the official launch of the Volition title.

From the data extracted from the PlayStation database we learn that Saints Row on PS5 it will take up 53,546 GB, while on PS4 it goes up to 60,394 GB. According to the PlayStation Game Size report, the dimensions are updated to version 1.001.000 (1.01 for PS4), but it is not clear whether or not the classic day-one patch will be downloaded at launch. At the moment, however, no details for the digital versions of Saints Row for Xbox and PC consoles.

Saints Row will be available starting in 23 August 2022 for console, PC and Google Stadia. This is the reboot of the Volition open world series born in 2006, a return to the classic origins but which does not renounce the over-the-top tones that distinguish the brand.

