Publisher Deep Silver and development studio Volition have announced that from today the open world action Saints Row is also available on Steam . To celebrate the standard price is discounted by 67%. So you can take home the basic version for €19.79, the Gold one for €29.69 and the Platinum one for €32.99.

An unfortunate project

Saints Row has improved a lot since launch

Launched a year ago now, Saints Row is a truly unfortunate project, which has not met critical and public acclaim for various reasons. In the meantime, it has received twelve major updates, practically one per month, which have greatly improved the experience, transforming it into a game “bigger, badder and more aggressive than ever”, as the official press release states. There’s also a trailer to watch, which you can find below.

As you may recall, Saints Row is set in the town of Santo Ileso, which sits in the heart of the Weird, Wild West. It is a place full of criminal gangs, where the player will have to lead his gang to conquer the territory.

“With the addition of hundreds of fan-requested quality of life improvements, an overhaul of combat, two new districts, and a host of new features like Cheats Mode and Selfie Mode, there’s never been a better time to catapulting to Santo Ileso, whether it’s the first time or the hundredth time,” said the official statement. The latest update is also today, designed to celebrate the arrival on Steam.

Deep Silver is so keen to point out that the game has many new features since the launch version, that they have also compiled a list to illustrate the major ones: