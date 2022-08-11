Deep Silver And Volition have released a new six-minute trailer for Saints Rowreboot of the franchise due out later this month.

The trailer illustrates almost everything there is to know, from the setting of Santo Ileso to the various factions you will face.

The player will not be alone, because Neenah, Kevin and Eli will help him with their respective skills. After forming the Saints and establishing a base of operations, players will be able to set up criminal businesses to earn money. There are also several secondary businesses, such as Insurance Fraud and Mayhem, and there will be a wingsuit to get through the city.

If you want a more traditional means of transport, a variety of vehicles are available such as cars, trucks, boats and planes, each with extensive customization options. Saints Row also offers improvements to the co-op, which is completely untethered and includes drop-in / drop-out support with shared progression.

Saints Row will be released on 23 August for Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PS4, PS5, PC and Google Stadia.

Source: Gamingbolt.