On August 23, fans of Saint’s Row they will have the opportunity to return to the world of these gangsters. With the new reboot, the team at Volition seeks to give new life to the saga that is already seven years old without an entry in its catalog.

Source: Volition

Thanks to Volition and Deep Silver we had the opportunity to see some of the things that await us. The new Saint’s Row raised doubts in the fans when it was announced. However, what we witness makes us believe that we could be facing one of the funniest games of 2022.

Saints Row takes us back to the beginnings of the gang in Santo Ileso

Since it is a reboot the history of this Saints Row will show us a new beginning of the gang. Here they will start as a group of friends who only want the money to pay the rent. However, the only way they know how to get it is with a life of crime.

There are several opportunities to generate money. One of the ones they showed is known as side hustles. These are small events that you can repeat and that you will find while traveling aimlessly. Many of them will teach you various mechanics of the new Saints Row.

The one they taught involved the protagonist playing the role of the getaway driver for a robbery. With this we could see the vehicular combat in Saint’s Row. You can do sideways attacks that do more damage if you go faster, shoot from your window or even get on the roof of the car.

Source: Volition

There will also be opportunities to buy ‘fronts’. Apparently legitimate businesses that have another objective behind. For example, you can purchase a military antiques store that will actually serve as a weapons smuggler for you and your gang.

Of course the money you earn in Saint’s Row It won’t just go to your rent. You can also spend at the many clothing stores in the district to increase your customization options.. From your cars, to your weapons, this will be a title that will let you play with the style that you like the most.

Customization is huge in this reboot

One of the focuses of the presentation was the wide variety in its customization. This ranges from your physical appearance, to your outfits, the appearance of your weapons and your vehicles. You can even change how your genitals looksomething that perhaps they added as a small mockery of Saint’s Row a Cyberpunk 2077.

There is a wide variety of skins for your character. In addition to changing it in stores or at your base of operations, you can do it from an application on the game’s cell phone. No matter where you are, with a couple of movements you can totally transform your protagonist from Saint’s Row.

Your fellow gang members will also be at your mercy when it comes to how they dress. The customization expands into combat, as you’ll be able to get different ‘finishers’ for melee fights. The weapons you use also have certain unlockable abilities, which you can tailor to your gameplay.

Source: Volition

Not to mention you can give them different ‘skins’ to look like rubber fingers, umbrellas, guitar cases and other pop culture references. Obviously you can enjoy Saint’s Row with as much ridiculousness as you can think of.

Saint’s Row It will have more than 80 vehicles that you can customize with many options. You have from flying motorcycles, floating skateboards and the option of ejector seats in your cars. If you want to travel lighter, perhaps the best option is the suit to fly like a squirrel.

The action will be very crazy in Saints Row

Deep Silver and Volition they showed a couple of great action scenes. Here we met a couple of the gangs that we will be facing. Saint’s Row It will put us to fight for control of the city with other factions that look just as crazy.

These gangs have different types of enemies. Like one that only thinks about tackling you, and others much stronger that act as mini bosses. The good thing is that you will be able to equip yourself with a weapon wheel that you can edit in your lair. There you will have to choose the ones you think you will need for each job.

Source: Volition

There is very peculiar weaponry, like a kind of American ball that sends enemies flying. We also witness an alien weapon that allows you to see and attack your rivals, through walls. The developers promised that there will be some quite normal and others more very imaginative.

We saw a wide variety of weapons and the strange abilities you can have in close combat. Together they create a gameplay that is quite fun, although, at the moment, the enemies did not look like much of a challenge. Maybe this will change for the release of Saint’s Row

You can enjoy its world full of life and its content together with a friend

Saint’s Row seems to have enough content to keep players entertained for hours. The best of all is that you can enjoy it with a friend through online cooperative mode. Here you can invite someone at any time to cause chaos together.

Source: Volition

A differentiator of this mode, according to its developers, is that the players do not have to be linked. If they wanted, everyone could travel to the part of Santo Ileso that they like the most and do their own activities.. Although knowing that his partner is out there and can appear to lend a hand at any time.

You shouldn’t miss Saints Row from your radar

What Deep Silver and Volition they showed was enough to renew our interest in this reboot. It seems that the extra development time has served its creators very well. Let’s hope everything stays as interesting for its release in a few months.

Source: Volition

Saints Row arrives on August 23 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. We will know then if all the promises of this preview are fulfilled. But keep track of it, as we could find one of the most pleasant surprises of 2022.

Don’t stop following us on Google news for more news.