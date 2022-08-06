Saints Row is the protagonist of a new, fun trailer made by Volition using the community creations with the Boss Factorythe editor that allows you to create your own Boss by customizing its appearance in various ways.

You will remember that we tried the Saints Row Boss Factory a few weeks ago, finding ourselves in front of a really rich but at the same time easy to use set of tools, with the possibility of share the character created with other users.

The game’s developers took the cutest and most original creations and turned them into real actors for it videowhich incorporates the caciarone atmosphere that we will find in the reboot starting from 23 August.

In the new Saints Row we will not find ourselves at the helm of an established gang, but we will control a novice criminal who wants to make a name for himself on the streets of Santo Ileso, and is ready to do anything to succeed.