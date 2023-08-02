The Saints Raw reboot originally came out on August 23, 2022, with the PC version only available on the Epic Games Store. In practice, the exclusivity agreement was valid for one year, with the game arriving on the Valve store the day after the deadline.

Through a Twitter / X post, Deep Silver and Volition announced that the PC version of Saints Row will come up Steam the next August 24, 2023 ending the period of exclusivity of the Epic Games Store.

What changes since the launch?

It has been a long wait, but in return players on Steam will be able to benefit from the 4 free updates arrived after the launch of Saints Row, which partially solved some of the flaws criticized by the international press (by the way, here’s our review).

Those updates also introduced new features, such as the Cheat App, Selfie mode and more, e two fully explorable districts and with new criminal activities to carry out.

At the launch of the Steam version, Volition will also publish one more free upgrade for all platforms, which will include a new game activity, yet to be revealed. In the meantime, we remind you that A Song of Ice and Dust, the third and last paid DLC of Saints Row, will arrive on August 8, which will be included in the Season Pass of the game.