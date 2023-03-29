Deep Silver, developers of saints rowrevealed content that will reach the title during 2023. The first of them will be a collaboration with Dead Island 2 to celebrate the arrival of the long-awaited sequel. It should be noted that the contents of this alliance will be free.

the madness of Dead Island 2 will come to saints row next April 11. From that day on, players will be able to dress their bosses in clothing from the protagonists of the zombie title. In addition there will be a new weapon, as well as a pink flamingo hat, an emote and a statue of a shark to decorate the headquarters.

Then comes the biggest free expansion for Saints Row with Sunshine Springs. This is a new district that is added to Santo Ileso. Along with it come changes to combat, selfie mode, and other quality of life improvements. For owners of the expansion pass it also arrives The Heist & The Hazardousthree new missions that happen in the new district.

The next load of content for the Expansion Pass will arrive in July with Doc Ketchum’s Murder Circus. This will be a new solo game mode that has yet to reveal its details. Along with it will come more quality of life changes and a pack of new features. Finally in August another expansion will arrive with new districts, missions, enemies and cosmetics.

How can you get Saints Row and Dead Island 2 collaboration?

If you are one of those who already have saints row in your possession, you simply have to download the update on April 11. In this way you will have Dead Island 2 cosmetics completely free. If you want the rest of the content that will arrive, you can buy the expansion pass.

Source: Deep Silver

Of course, each load of content will also be available separately, in case one catches your eye. Keep an eye on your console store to find out how much it will cost you in due course. Will they cause chaos in Santo Ileso again?

