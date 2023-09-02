













The Deep Silver studio, to which Volition belonged, shared its own statement after the closure. Here they revealed that both saints row as Red Faction they will continue to exist. Only that its new installments will be in charge of the Plaion study. This in turn demonstrates their interest in keeping them alive.

It should be noted that although they only mentioned this pair of IPs, they are not the only ones that interest them. Simplemente are a couple of the best known developed by Volition. Perhaps in the future we will see that they venture to rescue some others from oblivion.

Although it has already been confirmed that series like Saints Row and Red Faction they will still be alive, we don’t know when they will return. After all, the transition after the closure of Volition is missing. Later they will have to think about how to return to these games. So it will surely be a long time before any announcement.

What other games did Volition make besides Saints Row and Red Faction?

Throughout its thirty-year history, Volition created much-loved titles. In addition to the already mentioned saints row and Red Faction, created the successful Descent 1 and 2. Other successes of the company are Summoner and FreeSpace. Perhaps its most beloved hidden gem is the game The Punisher that arrived in the sixth generation of consoles.

For now, the fans of these titles can only wait for them to decide to give them a new opportunity. Although with the popularity of some of these IPs, the process may not be that long for their return. Which of these was your favourite?

