A few days ago Volition has closed its doors as part of the restructuring plan initiated by Embracer Group to strengthen the company. Bad news for fans of the series Saints Row and Red Factionwhich however apparently could continue to live under the wing of one or more studios of the stable of Plaion.
At least that’s what a Twitter / X post from publisher Deep Silver, which is itself part of Plaion, suggests:
“Our thoughts go out to all Volition staff, past and present. We are incredibly grateful for their unforgettable work on Saints Row and Red Faction, whose IP will live on at Plaion.”
Is there still hope for Saints Row and Red Faction?
Although the reboot of Saints Row released in 2022 has not been particularly appreciated by players, it is still a franchise with a more than decent following of fans. The Red Faction series, on the other hand, has been at a standstill since Red Faction: Armageddon released in 2011. At the time, THQ decided not to invest further in the IP due to the lack of commercial success of the last chapters, with the rights having passed to Koch Media (the old name of Plaion) in 2020.
At this point it cannot be excluded that both franchises will find a new path under the leadership of Plaion and the numerous studios under his wing, which include among others Dambuster Studios (Dead Island 2), Flying Wild Hog (Shadow Warrior and Evil West ) and the Italian Milestone team.
