A few days ago Volition has closed its doors as part of the restructuring plan initiated by Embracer Group to strengthen the company. Bad news for fans of the series Saints Row and Red Factionwhich however apparently could continue to live under the wing of one or more studios of the stable of Plaion.

At least that’s what a Twitter / X post from publisher Deep Silver, which is itself part of Plaion, suggests:

“Our thoughts go out to all Volition staff, past and present. We are incredibly grateful for their unforgettable work on Saints Row and Red Faction, whose IP will live on at Plaion.”