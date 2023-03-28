Volition announced via an official statement the Saints Row 2023 content mapwhich includes new paid DLC included in the Expansion Pass, free additions and a number of improvements.

Saints Row will offer theApril 11, 2023 a new free pack of Dead Island 2: the city of HELL-A meets the Weird West of Saints Row. The content will offer cosmetic items inspired by the characters Jacob and Amy. In addition, there will be a new weapon, a new emote, a pink flamingo hat and the statue of Carver the Shark for the headquarters.

TO May, instead, it will be the turn of Sunshine Springs, a new neighborhood of Santo Ileso. It will be free to play and will also include a number of quality of life updates to the game, with overhauls to combat, selfie mode and more. As part of the Expansion Pass, however, there will be three new missions – The Heist & The Hazardous – set in Sunshine Springs related to a well-known actor who will deceive the Saints.

The Saints Row content map

TO July instead we will be able to get Doc Ketchum’s Murder Circus, a single player game mode linked to the Expansion Pass. Again there will be improvements to Saints Row, with patches and more.

It closes at August with the third pack of the Expansion Pass: for the moment there are no definitive details on this Saints Row DLC. There will also be a new district expansion and a free quality of life update for all players.

Please note that all upcoming Expansion Pass packs can be purchased separately without having to own the entire Pass. Saints Row is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Probably the hope is that these contents will revive the game, given that according to some rumors the future of the franchise would be at risk after the failure of the reboot.