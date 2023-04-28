Volition has released a new trailer for Saints Row which presents the Sunshine Spring districtwhich will be introduced in the game via a free update scheduled for the month of May.

According to the details offered by the studio, this neighborhood will host new tasks to tackle, shops and much more. As we can see from the trailer, Sunshin Spring is the district where the wealthy population of Santo Illeso lives, with villas, luxury hotels, gilded statues and limousines around every corner.

In addition, Sunshine Spring will be the backdrop for theexpansion The Heist and the Hazardous included in the Expansion Pass and which will also arrive in May. We specify again that it will be possible to access the district even without purchasing the Saints Row DLC.

This is the first major update for the game which will be followed, according to the official roadmap shared by Volition, by the new single player mode DOC Ketchum’s Murder Circus (Expansion Pass) and new features, improvements and more in July, while in August the ‘”expansion 3″ and a new district free for all.

Saints Row is available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. On the pages of Multiplayer.it you will find our review of the reboot of the series.