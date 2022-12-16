Recently all PC versions of Saints Row 4 have been updated to version Reelected for free (the game was also free on the Epic Games Store for a week). In theory, it would be good news, if it weren’t for the fact that the forced passage has caused quite a few problems to the players, including the loss of saves and the addition of a significant amount of bugs.

If on paper Saints Row IV: Re-Elected is the best version of the game, since it includes all the contents and is updated graphically, many are not happy with the difficulties they are experiencing.

In addition to the saves, the update has made several unusable mod and for some it made it difficult to even launch the game without crashing. New problems also in multiplayer, probably caused by the addition of crossplay between the various shops.

The publisher Deep Silver announced that it is investigating all the problems that have arisen after the launch on December 8, 2022, in order to try to solve them, including one particularly annoying one. In fact, it is theoretically possible to continue playing the old versions of Saints Row IV by selecting the “Legacy” branches on Steam and GOG. Unfortunately they don’t work well, i.e. selecting them results in the wrong build.

Out of frustration, some players have suggested that Saints Row IV: Re-Elected should have been released as a separate game and shouldn’t have eliminated the other versions, but now it’s too late to cry over spilled milk. Let’s just hope that the situation is resolved soon.