Saints Row 4 for PC is going to be updated after the beauty of 3,397 days since its launch in August 2013. Who would have expected that? The game’s Steam page has revealed that soon all editions will be transformed into the Re-Elected one, the most complete in terms of content, including the Game of The Century Edition.

The transition will take placeDecember 8th (on Windows PC, and sometime later on Linux) and it will be fully automatic. Those who had previous versions will be able to access all DLC. Considering that the game’s Steam page lists twenty-seven of them, for those who only have the base game it will be a nice gift.

Of course all old versions of Saints Row 4 will be removed from digital stores and will no longer be usable. Don’t panic though, because you can still use yours rescues. Mods should also have no problems switching.

Finally, the game will get the crossplay on PC: so you can play with your friends regardless of the launcher used (next week Saints Row 4: Re-Elected will be free from the Epic Games Store).

The President of the United States must save the Earth from the alien Zinyak invasion using an arsenal of superpowers and super-powerful weapons in the wildest game world ever created.

