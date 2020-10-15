Congress leader Udit Raj is again in the discussion regarding his controversial statement. Udit Raj has questioned the use of government funds in organizing the Kumbh Mela. Comparing Madrasa and Kumbh, Udit Raj said, “The Government of Assam has decided not to run a madrasa with government funds. Similarly, the UP government should not spend 4200 crore rupees on organizing Kumbh Mela.” On this, the Sant Samaj has strongly attacked Udit Raj. The saints have described it as a symbol of the Congress’s anti-Hindu thinking.Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, the national president of the All India Hindu Mahasabha, has strongly condemned the statement of Congress leader Udit Raj. Swami Chakrapani Maharaj said that Udit Raj’s statement is a symbol of the anti-Hindu, anti-Hindu thinking of the Congress and is the result of that. It is as basic as the top leaders.

‘Congress does not react to saint’s murder’

Swami Chakrapani Maharaj said that Congress is anti-Hindu. The top leadership of the Congress has become anti-Hindu in the present era, if there is a murder of a saint anywhere in the country, then there is no response from the Congress.