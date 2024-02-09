Chaos, adrenaline, victories, defeats, and powerful warrior monks: that's how it could almost be summed up Saints Of WarRPG produced by Little Lab Design. A universe imprisoned in one Infinite War, capable of consuming every System in the galaxy. What awaits you? We'll tell you about it in our review.

Is the Spiral Chaos?

Saint Of War catapults us into a universe immersed in an Infinite War, of unimaginable scale: this is called “The Spiral“, difficult to describe in conventional terms, but capable of consuming every System in the galaxy.

“The means and knowledge to communicate or travel across the immeasurable distances that divide the galaxies were lost, along with all those who abandoned the Spiral at the beginning of the conflict. Generation after generation it has spread, causing new clashes, in a cycle that seems impossible to break“.

From this description of the conflict our adventure begins, in which we will impersonate gods warrior monksi Saints. These are endowed with immense powers, so great that they can condemn or save entire civilizations.

The Saints and the universe

Together with your group, you will create your characters, which will be the Saints. You will immediately decide which topics to address, and you will build it together Spiral and the Factions. You will have a vast range of customization options at your disposal, which will allow you to create unique PCs.

Each player creates and plays his own character, aware of his own Audacity, Wisdom And Candies. However, impersonating him will be a very particular task, because you will also risk putting his safety at risk to favor the narrative, making him fight with any means to put an end to the war.

As players it will be up to you to narrate the exploits of your characters, make the various rolls if necessary, and collaborate with others to give everyone the chance to be the protagonists.

The Game Masters manages the game world and non-player characters, gives them a personality, purpose, desires, and create a course of action.

The GM's responsibility is to steer the conversation towards the topics of greatest interest to the players, this by presenting stimulating opportunities, and following the chain of events and consequences unleashed by the Saints' actions, wherever they lead. The GM will also take care of interpret the results of the dice rolls, will evaluate the risks, the difficulty of the tests, and the consequences in the various situations.

The first trip

The game is based on D6 system by “Forged in the Dark“. In fact, we find the most classic mechanics such as the various dice rolls: “Action shot” in the case of a bold undertaking, and “Resistance roll” to oppose a consequence to the detriment of Momentum (which we will explain shortly). The shots are divided into “Critical Success” with a double 6, “Complete success“if there is at least a 6 in the roll,”Partial success” achieving one's goal with a value between 4 and 5, but with consequences, and the “Failure” with the highest value ranging from 1 to 3, things will go badly with.

Another mechanic that we find is the logic of Momentum: This accumulates following Endurance rolls, to reduce or avoid a consequence. To start playing we advise you to equip yourself with at least 4D6 eachManuals, Cards and everything you need to note the game progress.

In the sky the stars disappear

The manualwhich we recommend everyone read at least once, is externally discursive it's a lot summary. He manages to perfectly explain all the game rules, mechanics and all the necessary customizations and creations. Inside you will also find a very well-made graphic layout with pleasant colours. In addition to the manual, to start playing you will also have access to the cards of the Factions, the Spiral and the Saints, these too are extremely simple, visually pleasing and compressible at a glance.

With a clear game structure that places emphasis on stopping the waryou will play exciting games adrenaline-filled sessions, like a shooter video game. You decide whether to experience a single one-shot adventure or an entire campaign, but it will certainly be worth it. By analyzing all the game material, the setting, the rules and the mechanics, we can recommend Saints Of War to anyone.