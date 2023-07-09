The santoral, at present, continues to be used mainly in the Catholic Church and in some Christian denominations, that is why we let you know the santoral today july 9.

According to him liturgical calendar of the Catholic Church, in santoral today july 9 The following saints, saints and blessed are commemorated: San Agripino de Autun, San Juan de Colonia, Beata Eugenia Picco, Beata Zdenka Schelingová and Santa Verónica Giuliani, on whom we will focus in letting you know their history.

Saint Veronica Giuliani, on whom we will focus as we publicize the saints of july 9, born Ursula Giuliani, was an Italian Capuchin nun who lived in the 17th century. She was born on December 27, 1660 in Mercatello sul Metauro, Italy. From an early age, she displayed a deep piety and love for God.

At the age of 17, she entered the monastery of the Capuchin Poor Clares in Città di Castello and took the name Veronica in honor of the saint who, according to Christian tradition, wiped the face of Jesus on his way to the crucifixion. Veronica stood out for her life of prayer, penance and love for the Passion of Christ.

Throughout his life, Saint Veronica Giuliani He experienced numerous mystical visions and received the stigmata, the marks of Christ’s wounds on his own body. These supernatural phenomena were a source of great admiration for her and also of suffering for her. Verónica lived in a deep union with God and strove to imitate the life of Christ in his dedication and love.

In addition to his life of contemplation, Saint Veronica Giuliani He also dedicated himself to the service of his sisters in the monastery and to the care of the poor and needy. She was elected abbess of her community and she guided the sisters with wisdom and charity.

Saint Veronica Giuliani she died on July 9, 1727, and was canonized as a saint by Pope Gregory XVI in 1839. She is revered as a mystical saint and a great devotee of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Her exemplary life and her spiritual writings continue to inspire many in their search for a deeper life in God.

Other saints that are commemorated in the saints of July 9

Saint Agrippinus of Autun : 3rd century bishop and martyr at Autun, France. He was a courageous defender of the Christian faith during the Decian persecution. He died a martyr for refusing to offer sacrifice to the pagan gods.

Saint John of Cologne : 9th century hermitage in Cologne, Germany. After a life of pilgrimages and hermitage, he settled in Cologne, where he devoted himself to prayer and penance. He is revered as the patron saint of the city of Cologne.

Blessed Eugenia Picco : She was an Italian nun from the 19th century and founder of the Sisters of the Sacred Heart. She devoted herself to educating the young and caring for the sick. Her charisma was based on devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

Blessed Zdenka Schelingová : Slovak nun and martyr of the 20th century. She was arrested and executed during World War II due to her aid to the persecuted and her resistance against the Nazi regime. She was beatified as a martyr for the faith.

These are the most outstanding saints, saints and blessed that are commemorated in the saints of july 9 according to the liturgical calendar of the Catholic Church.

