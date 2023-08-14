St. Tropez – Expensive summer in Italy? But when ever. Better not to cross the border in Ventimiglia, because things are much worse on the French Riviera. Much worse. Obvious, you will say. You can’t expect a cheap holiday in one of the most glamorous places on the globe, frequented by the jeunesse dorée who darted along the Rivas in the 1950s and 1960s on water skis. And he jumped from one party to another in fabulous villas or dancing on the Pirate’s tables. Other times. And other class. Even from those who provided the services. For example, restaurants. Now, however, they chase customers after dinner. Not because they didn’t pay the (expensive) bill. Nor because they forgot the tip. But because the above is for cheapskates. By the standards of St.Tropez, of course, where 500 euros – yes, five hundred – are considered a piece of cake. Enough to run after the unfortunate Scrooge, making him shell out as many. Yes sir: another 500 euros. Which added to the previous ones make the tidy sum of 1,000 – one thousand – euros. Just a tip, huh.

It is useless to dwell on the global bill of the dinner: at least ten thousand? Of course. For the aperitif. Given that there are rumors of pied dans l’eau tables for 100,000 – one hundred thousand – euros. No, not to buy them. Just for a dinner. It is not known with which menu, nor for how many people. But there is talk of other galaxies than those frequented by normals. Who live on salary and even struggle for a piadina in Rimini.

Of course is the pursuit of the customer for a small tip he hadn’t seen yet. So much so that Nice Matin and Var Matin have taken care of it, with investigations that have brought out even worse things. Making even the mayor of St. Tropez jump on his seat: Sylvie Siri. Also because another annoying business has emerged: the filing of customers. That is: people who leave little tip and order dishes without even blowing up the Dow Jones index. Not quite miserable, but close. At least in the opinion of the restaurateurs themselves: not really tres chic. Or dazzled by too much July sun, which made them lose the good of the intellect. As they said when you didn’t chase anyone and only thanked them.

Novella Robin Hood, but of the rich this time, Sylvie Siri ran for cover. As told by Il Messaggero, the mayor “had restaurants and bars in the city covered with “Signal Conso” stickers, an initiative of the fraud repression office. Which allows consumers, through a vulgar but effective QR Code, to report any abuse.

It is not known whether there will be a nine-figure revolt, or at least a report of the Scrooge McDuck chased and robbed in white gloves. But it is the signal that it is going decidedly out of control. If we are reduced to defending the poor billionaires, the experts are right: the heat has really hit too much. An exaggeration.