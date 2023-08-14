Satisfied with the dinner, he had left on the table of a luxurious restaurant in Saint-Tropez what he believed was a “super-tip”: 500 euros. He was wrong. According to the newspapers ‘Nice Matin’ and ‘Var Matin’, a wealthy Italian customer was literally chased by the waiter to the parking lot of the restaurant and kindly invited to double the amount. A thousand euros, thank you.

Simply a new “episode” of this crazy and dearest summer, that of 845 euros for gnocchi and tigelle and receipts with the increase for toast split in half? Something more. According to the French press, which directly quotes the mayor of Saint-Tropez, Sylvie Siri, we are dealing with a real “filing” of the richest customers. In practice, those who book at the restaurant are “controlled” by the managers: if their name is on the list of those who can afford exorbitant bills and tips, they are welcome. The others can queue up.

The first citizen, in speaking explicitly of “racketeering” and extortion, ran for cover by arranging that restaurants and clubs in the city display signs complete with QR Codes to allow customers who believe they are victims of fraud to report the alleged abuses. Probably, the wealthy (and anonymous) Italian client would have done so willingly. He, in Saint-Tropez, has already sworn never to go back.