A new and dangerous threat hits them Saint of Athena, but this time it is not Saori herself who ends up at the center of attention, but Ikki, the bronze rider of the Phoenix. This is the incipit of KNIGHTS OF THE ZODIAC – SAINT SEIYA: TIME ODYSSEYthe unpublished adventure created by the French duo Jérôme Alquié And Arnaud Dollen (recent guests of Lucca Comics & Games 2022) and published in Italy by Star Comics.

Seiya, Shiryu, Hyoga And Shun they emerged victorious from the impetuous battle against Ikkia feat that was made possible only thanks to the union of their forces. But at a steep price. Following the fierce battle, the Saint of the Phoenix he lost his life.

The Great Priest decides to put his plan for the elimination of Saorithe reincarnation of the Goddess Athenaby sending i Silver Saint to do the dirty work, but they had to deal with the miraculous strength and amazing cosmos of the gods Broze Saint. In the background, however, something really unexpected happens: just like a phoenix, Ikki he is reborn from his own ashes and comes back to life, however attracting the attention and anger of a new enemy who, well taken, will begin to take his first steps to be able to track him down.

Original title: SAINT SEIYA: TIME ODYSSEY

Italian title: KNIGHTS OF THE ZODIAC – SAINT SEIYA: TIME ODYSSEY

Japanese release: July 2022

Italian release: October 28, 2022

Number of Volumes: 1 (in progress)

Publishing house: Star Comics

Genre: action, great

History and Drawings: Arnaud Dollen , Jérôme Alquié

Format: 25.5×33.8, colors, hardcover

Number of pages: 88 We have reviewed KNIGHTS OF THE ZODIAC – SAINT SEIYA: TIME ODYSSEY through the press volume provided by Star Comics.

Seems like a peaceful time for Saoriafter the thousand dangers and the continuous battles that have seen it defended by the brave Bronze Saints Seiya, Shiryu, Hyoga And Shun, who have put their lives on the line. However, the tranquility has a short duration, when a group of unknown warriors appears in front of the young reincarnation of Athena, which however is promptly defended by the group. But here, during the various discounts that rage, comes a revelation: these mysterious Saints are in the service of Chronos, God of timeand are not as interested in Saori as everyone else, but to Ikki. And this seems to be just the beginning of something big, an event that has just started and that seems to herald an imminent war.

KNIGHTS OF THE ZODIAC – SAINT SEIYA: TIME ODYSSEY is the promising new unpublished adventure of the much loved bronze knights created by the French duo Jérôme Alquié And Arnaud Dollenwho have given birth to a real manga series, indeed, a product that nowadays is labeled as global manga, which is a manga created by non-Japanese authors. Just even think about radiantmanga created by Tony Valente then also became a successful anime, to understand that Westerners don’t have much to envy to Japanese authors themselves, and that they are slowly starting to make themselves known with works of a certain thickness.

In this case we are not talking about a completely original work as it is radiantbut of a product that has its roots in an already consolidated work, one of the shonen best known and greatest ever not only in Japan, but all over the world: Saint Seiya from Masami Kurumadarecently returned to new luster in Italy thanks to KNIGHTS OF THE ZODIAC – SAINT SEIYA FINAL EDITION.

See also The Witcher: the next chapter will use Unreal Engine 5 and CDPR explains why he chose the Epic engine Since the dawn of time, the Olympians have fought for control of the Earth. Against them stands the goddess Athena, aided by her knights! When a new adversary enters the scene, the very future of the Knights is in jeopardy. Will Ikki, the Bronze Saint of the Phoenix, be able to unravel the threads of fate? Buy KNIGHTS OF THE ZODIAC – SAINT SEIYA: TIME ODYSSEY following this link at the discounted price of €14.15 (instead of €14.90). Support Akiba Gamers by purchasing on Amazon through this box!

Although by now the Saints of Kurumada have seen the crushes and the raw between prequels, spin-offs, additional stories and so on and so forth, what we find in our hands this time is a volume entirely in color, with a design style that definitely annoys the ‘eye to the character design of the anime series. Nothing is missing even from the story side, setting it not before, not after, but really during the events of the original story, a sort of parallel route which again sees Seiya and his companions as protagonists in one of the still not very advanced phases of the plot, or when the characters are still inexperienced on the actual potential of their cosmos. And everything, as if that weren’t enough, is supervised by Kurumada-sensei himself, just to make people understand the importance of this project.

The edition proposed by Star Comics is in all respects identical to the original French one, i.e. a bound book of 88 pages with a hard cover, with the complete series which will count a total of only 5 volumes sold to €14.90 each. Fairly fair quality/price ratio, practically only ten cents less than the recent one DRAGON BALL ULTIMATE EDITION, but we are talking about a larger format and, although with fewer pages in comparison, it is still entirely in color (therefore also a different type of paper). What seems perhaps excessive is the Collector’s Editionwhich contains more than 20 pages of extra content, but which costs practically more than double the basic edition.

One of the coolest stories currently circulating about Saint Seiya

I love the idea of ​​having it set in the “early” stages of the original series Beautiful Deluxe Edition, but perhaps a little too expensive for what it offers