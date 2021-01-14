For many, despite the fact that it is no longer canon, the best story of Saint Seiya Its the The Lost Canvas. The character design was very good, the story was also very good and in general it was a product that fully met its premise.

Now, what we also know as Zodiac Warriors: The Lost Canvas, will be available from January 15 through the Funimation service from January 15 in a version with subtitles and another dubbed.

This news was revealed through the account of Twitter of Funimation in which they show us the promotional art for Latin America of Lost Canvas and the message of how you can find the series through their service.

Let’s not lose sight that this is not the first time Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas jump to streaming services. It is possible to see it through Netflix and other services that you already have contracted.

Will they one day finish animating Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas?

Such was the popularity of Saint Seiya: The Lost CanvaIt’s that many fans wanted to see a lot more of the animation. The problem is that the animation only covered a good part of the story and not everything that happened because finally this production reached the manga.

Yes, that was the unfortunate fate that the animation of Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas that, despite its popularity, the series did not continue and many remained to see the outcome of the duel between Tenma and Hades.

Did you like this series? Will you see her for Funimation? Do not stop sharing your comments with us through our social networks. We would like to know your opinion.



