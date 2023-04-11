From the April 13th will return to Italian comic shops and bookstores SAINT SEIYA – KNIGHTS OF THE ZODIAC – THE LOST CANVAS: THE MYTH OF HADES in a new edition published by Panini Comics. The prequel to the manga by Masami Kurumada which bears the signature of Shiori Teshirogi will return after fifteen years with a format faithful to the original, new translations and new adaptations at the price of €5.20for 200 pages per volume.

It is already possible to book the volume on the official Panini Comics website.

Source: Sandwiches Comics