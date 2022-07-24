The San Diego Comic Con currently underway has also enjoyed a panel dedicated to the live action film inspired by Saint Seiyathe famous series of the master also known in our territory by the name The Zodiac Knights.

In addition to offering an interesting behind the scenes, it has been officially revealed that the film will arrive in the course of 2023.

Varietya portal dedicated to the world of entertainment, has proposed an interesting interview with the producer Yoshi Ikezawa from TOEI Animationwho revealed that the company is considering a six-film package for this live action franchise, and that the sequel has just begun internally.

This live action sees the young and talented Mackenyu (Pacific Rim: Uprising, Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Final, ONE PIECE live action) as the protagonist Seiyaflanked by a cast of equally important actors of the caliber of Madison Iseman, Sean Bean (Game of Thrones, The Lord of the Rings, Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV, Snowpiercer), Famke Janssen (X-Men, Taken, The Vault), Nick Stahl (Fear the Walking Dead), Diego Tinoco (On My Block), And Mark Dacascos (John Wick: Parebellum, Hawaii Five-O, Crying Freeman, Kamen Rider: Dragon Knight).

The animator and creator of Polish special effects Tomasz Baginski will direct the film for TOEI And Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitionswith Andy Cheng (Shang-Chi) as a coordinator for stunts and fights, plus Josh Campbell And Matt Stuecken to the script.

The narrated story is reported as “original”, and sees the young orphan as the protagonist Seiya. After awakening the mystical energy known as cosmosthe boy embarks on a long journey to Greece to be able to conquer the armor of Pegasusand chooses a side in the perilous battle for the fate of Sienna (Madison Iseman), a girl who struggles to control her divine powers. Sean Bean will play the role of Alman Kiddothe man who will recruit Seiya in the order of Knightsfounded to defend the young Sienna.

We can’t wait to see a very first trailer of this live action movie coming soon!

