The animated series Saint Seiyabetter known to us as The Zodiac Knights, has been a great success all over the world since its first broadcast. However, if the entire globe is limited to looking at and appreciating the various foreign works, there was a period in the 90s in which America tried to create highly questionable clones with a more Western flavor, almost as if to imply that “so I’m better“. They succeeded with Robotechthe stars and stripes clone of Macrossbut they definitely failed with the hybrid cartoon / live action remake dedicated to Sailor Moon. And they didn’t stop there!

Thanks again to the content creator Ray Mona we can admire this time a small taste of Guardians of the Cosmosthe American cartoon clone of SAINT SEIYAconceived and trashed during the 90s. Mona has included a small clip in her new documentary, which sees her in search of the lost plot for another American product related to Saint of Athenaor the terrifying live action Star Storm.

Of this missed live action there are only 20 seconds of plot on the net (at the moment…), and we only know that it was produced by Renaissance Atlanticsame producer of Power Rangers.

We cross our fingers, and we heartily hope that Ray Mona with the second part of the documentary he performs a new miracle and is able to show us the complete plot of Star Storm!

Source: Ray Mona Twitter Street Anime News Network