To this day, several series and animes have been receiving live action adaptations, the clearest examples of this are Death Noteas well as what arrived in relation to Cowboy Bebop in Netflix. And although the results have not been favorable, it seems that the insistence is still standing, because today a new preview of Saint Seiya: The Beginning.

To this is added that its premiere will be the 28th of April in Japanese theaters.

Here is the new TV spot:

This is the description of the movie:

The first movie starring Mackenyu Nitta in Hollywood, “Saint Seiya The Beginning” (original title: Knights of the Zodiac) has been released! The title of the Japanese version is “Saint Seiya The Beginning”, and the release date is decided on April 28 (Friday)! The original “Saint Seiya” by Masami Kurumada, is an anime series that has sold more than 50 million copies worldwide and has become popular all over the world. The main character, Seiya, will be played by Mackenyu Nitta, who will make his first appearance in a Hollywood movie in “Pacific Rim: Uprising” and his first leading role in a Hollywood movie in this play. In addition, talented Hollywood actors such as Sean Bean from the “Lord of the Rings” and “Game of Thrones” series and Famke Janssen from the “X-Men” series are consolidating his side. The director is the #1 worldwide viewer on Netflix in 2019. Tomek Bagginski, executive producer and director of “The Witcher”, which reached #1, and Andy Chan, famous for “Shang-Chi: The Legend of the Ten Rings” and Jackie Chan stunts, lead the action. director. . In addition, DNEG (https://www.dneg.com/), which handles such Hollywood blockbusters as “Matrix Resurrections”, “DUNE / Dune Sand Planet”, “Jurassic World / New Rulers”, etc.

For now it does not have a release date in the West.

Via: Toei

Editor’s note: People want to keep losing money with adaptations that never end up being successful, that goes for the One Piece series as well, which may not be very good. It will be a matter of waiting and seeing the results.