As revealed by the publication mentioned above, which came out on January 19, the next edition will be available early next summer. At the moment it does not have an exact release date.

Saint Seiya: Next Dimension – The Myth of Hades It is the most recent work of those also called Knights of the Zodiac and it is the direct work of its creator, Masami Kurumada.

Since June 2013 it had been on hiatus, and previously returned from another in April with the Final Series Prequel, which comprises eight chapters.

Before that it stopped its publication for much longer and that was since July 2021. Its regularity has been quite problematic.

Saint Seiya: Next Dimension – The Myth of Hades It began with its publication on April 27, 2006 and so far it has 110 chapters, a prologue and two specials.

The volumes published so far are 14, and the most recent came out in April 2023. In September 2022 Kurumada commented that the 'series finale' It would have around 16 chapters.

The plot of this manga takes place after the ending of the original, which ended in 1990.

In the history of Saint Seiya: Next Dimension It appears what happened after the Holy War against Hades in the 20th century. However, it also recounts the events of a similar battle in the 18th century.

Many fans hope that once this saga is finished it will have an adaptation in the form of an anime. With 14 volumes published, there is enough material for two or three seasons. But only Toei Animation could take that step in the future.

Apart from Saint Seiya: Next Dimension We have more manga information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

