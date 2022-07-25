“Saint Seiya”, also known as “The Knights of the Zodiac”, is one of the most popular animes, thanks to its soundtrack, epic battles and charismatic characters. After 35 years of its launch, the animated series continues to give its followers something to talk about due to the live action adaptation by Toei herself.

Expectations are high as it is an 80s classic and fans are on the lookout for production news that could honor or degrade the original show.

During Comic Con 2022, the production released a behind-the-scenes look at the creation process and fans were quick to compare it to an infamous live action: “Dragon Ball: Evolution”, one of the worst adaptations and whose screenwriter apologized for the result.

It should be noted that the film is directed by Tomasz Baginski, known for his great work in animation and special effects. However, this does not seem to have been enough for fans of the anime.

What is “Saint Seiya” about?

Legend has it that when the forces of evil threaten the peace of the earth, Athena’s knights will appear, young men with great power, their fists pierce the sky and their kicks split the earth. Wearing shining armor, they fight their enemies.