Amazon announced that the live action of Saint Seiya it will be among the new releases we will find on Prime Video during December 2023. The feature film inspired by the famous work of Masami Kurumada will debut on the streaming platform starting next year December 28th.

Lots of new features will also arrive in December for lovers of Dragon Ball And Naruto: Shippuden. Not only will it be available the second season for both seriesbut two animated feature films for the work of Akira Toriyama. Here are all the releases:

Dragon Ball (season 2) – December 1st

– December 1st Naruto: Shippuden (season 2) – December 9th

– December 9th Dragon Ball: The Miifan Tournament – December 9th

– December 9th Dragon Ball Z: The World’s Strongest – December 9th

Source: Amazon