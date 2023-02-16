The official site of the cinematographic film SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac has shared a new trailer for the live action film based on the manga by Masami Kurumadacoming next April 28th in Japan with the title “SAINT SEIYA: The Beginning”.

The film will also arrive in the rest of the world in the course of 2023, as the first in an alleged series of six films, as revealed by Yoshi Ikezawaproducer of TOEI ANIMATION. We are sincerely doubtful about the success of the film, so much so as to allow even five sequels to be produced. The trailer is available below – judge for yourself.

SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac – Trailer

Source: TOEI ANIMATION Street Anime News Network