TOEI Animation shared the first key visual and teaser trailer for the live action film online SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiacfilm based on the famous manga by Masami Kurumada. The teaser reveals that the film is scheduled for release in 2023with the headline “Pegasus will rise”.

Yoshi Ikezawaproducer of TOEI Animation, revealed to variety that the company plans to make a series of six films for this live action franchise, and that sequels are already being discussed.

We’ll see in the movie Mackenyu in the role of Seiya (and which we will then see in those of Zoro in the One Piece Netflix series), flanked by Madison Iseman, Sean Bean, Famke Janssen, Nick Stahl, Diego Tinoco and Mark Dacascos. The film will be distributed in Japan by TOEI Animation, while Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions will distribute worldwide except for China and the Middle East.

In this origin story Mackenyu plays Seiya, a street orphan and protagonist of the franchise. When a mystical energy known as Cosmos awakens within him, Seiya embarks on a journey to conquer the ancient Greek armor of Pegasus and take his place in a supernatural battle for the fate of Sienna (Iseman), a young girl struggling to control her godlike powers. Sean Bean plays the named mentor Alman Kiddor, a man who recruits Seiya into the order of the Knights, which he founded when he discovered the reincarnated goddess. Tinoco plays a man hired to kill the goddess when she is still vulnerable.

Some shots of the film are available on official site.

SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac – Teaser trailer

Source: TOEI Animation Street Anime News Network