During the opening ceremony of the event Tamashii Nation 2023, TOEI Animation has released a teaser trailer online for the new wave of episodes for the CGI remake of Saint Seiyathe manga by Masami Kurumada — SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac – Battle for Sanctuary Part 2.

This second part of the Sanctuary saga will debut worldwide during 2024 and will also be available in Italy via Crunchyroll. Let’s see the teaser trailer below.

SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac – Battle for Sanctuary Part 2 – Teaser trailer

The synopsis

Time is running out! There are only five hours left before the murderous arrow stuck in Athena’s chest kills the goddess. The powerful Great Priest is the only one who can save her life, but to reach the Great Priest’s chambers, Seiya and his fellow Bronze Saints must climb the Shrine and pass through all Twelve Houses, each guarded by a Gold Saint. Not everyone will be able to complete the journey and reach the top of the Sanctuary, where a shocking surprise awaits them.

Source: TOEI Animation Street Anime News Network