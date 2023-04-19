













Saint Seiya creator shares his opinion after seeing his live-action adaptation

Through the social networks of the live-action of Saint Seiya, Kurumada’s opinion was shared in writing. In it the author is pleased. He also believes that people who see it will notice the passion with which it was made. Just like he did.

‘The young men and women who grew up watching Seiya across the ocean made for an exciting movie.”. Masami Kurumada mentioned. Although he didn’t go into details, his words, being the author, feel quite weighty.

The publication began to fill with fans of Saint Seiya, most with positive comments. One of them assured that he had been a fan since the first three sagas and that the live-action advances seemed exciting to him. Another user commented that how was it possible for Kurumada to support the movie when the armors look so bad. Although there are conflicting opinions, the curiosity to see it surely increased with Kurumada’s opinion. Will they see the movie?

What do we know about the Saint Seiya movie?

The Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya – The Beginning It will be the name with which it will arrive in Latin America. Its premiere is planned for April 27, so some movie chains are already selling their tickets in advance.

Source: Sony Pictures

Toei Animation, the creators of his anime, worked closely with the production team. The film will star the Japanese actor, Mackenyu, who will give life to Seiya, Madison Iseman as Sienna and Diego Tinoco as Ikki. Do you have faith in this adaptation?

