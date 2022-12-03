If you enjoyed the computer graphics animated series dedicated to SAINT SEIYAthe popular manga series by Masami Kurumada better known in our area with the name The Zodiac KnightsSo hold on tight! During the course of the Brazilian event CCXP extensionthe streaming platform Crunchyroll has just announced that the series will return with a third season.

At the moment it has not been revealed when this will officially debut, but we know that it will be visible in Europe, North America, South America, Central America, Africa, the Middle East, and in the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The CG animated series by SAINT SEIYA originally debuted on Netflix in 2019, with a very questionable first season (divided into two parts), to then move from the second season to Crunchyrollwhere the narrative situation of the events seems to have improved.

Did you know that the manga series has recently returned to the fore in Italy thanks to Star Comics? If you are interested, you can read our review of the Final Edition and the up and coming inspired comic Time Odyssey. If all this is not enough for you and you are a daredevil, then you can take a look at the trailer of the upcoming live action film.

Source: Crunchyroll Street Anime News Network