On this occasion it is a contribution from Female Ai, which has long dedicated its attention to the creation of illustrations based on characters from the world of manga and anime with very acceptable results.

So he decided to focus his attention on the Silver Saint of the Eagle in Saint Seiya. In a series of images she depicted her in various poses. It should be noted that she decided to show her without wearing the classic mask of feminine knights.

That is, the one that is white and that they must wear for life. That’s why you can see her face. As for the armor, it has a bluish color along with an elegant metallic finish.

Fountain: Facebook.

In this sense it must be said that Marin’s armor in the anime Saint Seiya has varied depending on time. There is a design of hers that was gray and not so attractive.

But that was back in the days when he trained Pegasus Seiya. He currently wears the Eagle armor, which is what is depicted in the AI ​​images. And what program did Female Ai use to design it? It is not very clear at the moment.

The person responsible says that he did not resort to Midjourney, and apparently not to Stable Diffusion, but rather to programming with Artificial Intelligence. This is why the exact process is not completely known.

However, it gave him good results to recreate Marin from Saint Seiya, one of the characters that appears in the live-action film or with real actors from the franchise. In your account On Facebook there are other examples of the work he has done.

