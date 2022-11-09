Knights of the Zodiac It is one of the most important works that the culture of manga and animation bequeathed to this side of the world. It has a strong Western base but with twists and characters grounded in Japanese culture. However, from all the work we can highlight the saga of hadesand now that its first chapter celebrates 20 years since its release, it is the best time to remember why it is one of the best of Saint Seiya.

Knights of the Zodiac is a manga written and illustrated by Masami Kurumada. It began publication on December 3, 1985 in Shūkan Shōnen Jump —by Shūeusha— and ended on December 12, 1990 in V Jump magazine.

108 chapters of the manga were released – in addition to a special edition that left the numbers at 109 -. It was divided into 28 volumes. It has three vertebral sagas: Sanctuary, Poseidon and Hades.

It featured an anime adapted by Toei Animation that developed the sagas.

Saint Seiya: The Hades Saga

The Hades Saga is the third and last of the spinal deliveries of Saint Seiya. Its first episode was released on November 9, 2002.

It has three arches:

Sanctuary: Sleeve: chaps. 67 to 82 Anime: OVAs 1 to 13

Underworld: Sleeve: chaps. 83 to 101 Anime: OVAs 14 to 25

Elysian Fields: Sleeve: chaps. 102 to 109 Anime: OVAs 26 to 31



Source: Toei Animation

The plot of the Hades Saga

After the saga of Poseidon, Athena will face the God of the Underworld.

However, the army of Hades is huge, it is made up of 108 specters that will be released after breaking the seal of Athena – who had been unharmed for 243 years.

In an attempt to rescue the Goddess, the knights will have to fight again through the 12 houses, reach the Underworld and even the Elysian Fields – despite the repercussions of crossing sacred places.

In addition, they will try to prevent Hades from finding a new container to embody him.

Why is the Hades Saga the best of The Knights of the Zodiac?

I know that the animation has already expired and a thousand things, despite this, it really is unmissable. The proposal of the saga of hades it’s energetic and emotional, plus it has enough action and mysteries that will add a lot of tension during each episode.

It is one of the most brilliant installments in the anime industry, due to its firm composition, at the same time as emotional, in addition, it manages to mix western and eastern aspects in a balanced way.

The Mystery: The Corrupted Golden Knights

Source: Toei Animation

In general, the highlight of this installment is the idea of ​​mystery and unstable corruption which occurs when some of the Golden Knights appear to be in the service of Pandora and the army of specters seeking the return of Hades.

This is shocking, more than anything because the living Knights refuse to believe that it is possible, due to the great commitment that their companions showed in life towards Athena – all the knights themselves are at the service of the Goddess for what it represents and by how it develops with them, in the different generations—.

Source: Toei Animation

Due to this, it is that when presenting itself with a new facet, the honorable world that the Knights of the Zodiac promise begins to falter, it is as if the argumentative knot of the entire saga began to fall apart.

Worst of all, the Corrupted Knights are very powerful and dealing with them will be a matter of great care.

The change of sides is a mystery, however, little by little the real reason that led the Knights to be “on the side” of Hades is revealed.

The mettle and commitment of the Golden Knights in conjunction with the Bronze Knights

In the first stage of the story we see hard and unbreakable Knights, however, in this we appreciate them more human and quite concerned, not only for Athena but for their companions, living and dead.

In addition, the battles will be epic, as they will be forced to fight for life or death, using their full arsenal of skills and motivations to help them protect Athena. They will also have to trust the other knights of lesser rank, inheriting their armor.

Shun and Ikki

Source: Toei Animation

One of the best twists we will find will be about the Hades vessel, which will especially bring up the brotherly relationship between Ikki and Shun, although everything is even more painful.

Hades Saga: The Sanctuary

Although reaching the underworld is shocking because meeting Gods like Hypnos and Thanatos will be surprising, and on the other hand, penetrating the Elysian Fields will be dreamy —as well as corrosive, anyway, the Sanctuary part is the best and we tell you why do we think this

The reunion of the knights in the Hades Saga

In the first place, the Knights of Bronze will face their teachers —Hyoga and Camus— or some of their influences. These meetings will be very emotional.

On the other hand, some of the Golden Knights will perish defending their Houses, in the most steadfast, honorable, and emotional way. In addition, the scenes where they bequeath their armor are one of the most beautiful, as we can see our favorite Bronze Knights finally shine and be almost completely protected by the brand new golden armor.

Source: Toei Animation

Battles are more interesting than those fought on Sacred Ground

This is because the army of specters has powers and congruences comparable to the Knights they face, which is why they become more entertaining than the supreme power of the Gods—although, they will be defeated anyway, only with greater sacrifices.

It’s time to celebrate and marathon the Hades saga. Check and see if you find all the splendor that we have.

