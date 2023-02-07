Sally Wainwright remembers writing since she found out. The writing was always there. “It was not a decision as such, I think I was born wanting it. I think you are born with the compulsion to write”, she told Isabel Vázquez in the interview that my friend —read “my friend” with the pride with which she pronounces the possessives Isabel Pantoja— did for the Serielizados festival in 2020. But Of course, many are called to compulsion and few are blessed with talent. How rarely does desire live up to the moment of truth.

The last episode of the third season of Happy Valley It can be seen from today on Movistar Plus+. Without gutting the content, what a trip that of Catherine Cawood and what a recital that of Sarah Lancashire, an actress for whom all superlative adjectives fall short. The three have something in common —creator, actress and character—: the lack of fuss. Exceptional capabilities without hype. Ordinary people who tell life extraordinarily well.

Isabel has a picture of Sally Wainwright on her desk to commend herself to her arts when she begins to write. She would have to make little cards to carry in her wallet. In Spain they would be very good for us. Thus, every time a screenwriter (especially a female screenwriter) has to see a producer trying to remove 20 years and 20 kilos from the female protagonist of his series, every time someone questions the presence of a woman over 50 on screen, every time a platform mentions sorority as a dogma—they want women, but only those women—I could look at Sally’s portrait and ask her, in addition to a wetransfer with something of his talent, something that goes wrong with compulsion and desire: patience.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, as well as recommendations and criticism from our journalists See also Covid Gb, from February 24 canceled all restrictions SIGN UP