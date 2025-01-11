The face of the businessman who paid for the restoration of the temple disappears, to the surprise of his neighbors, who are now investigating who has replaced the saint in the temple again.

Less hair, a thicker dark beard and next to Santiago the Less. The new San Matías in the church of San Miguel de Latre, in the small municipality of Caldearenas in Huesca, no longer resembles the businessman who paid for the restoration of the temple’s portico, Eduardo Lacasta Lanaspa. After the viralization of the saint’s face and the controversy that has ensued due to the unrest among the neighbors, this past Friday suddenly and without knowing who has modified the face of Saint Matthias in the paintings in the church market, it has appeared changed .

The sudden ‘transfiguration’ has left some stupefied, who did not expect the change. And now everyone in Latre is wondering who is responsible for the first and second paintings. Meanwhile, the study of the matter is still pending on the table of the Bishopric of Jaca, because the businessman descended from Latre wanted to cover the costs of the restoration despite the indignation caused among the neighborhood by the result of what was already considered the other o second ‘Ecce Homo’ of Aragón, after that of Cecilia Giménez in the sanctuary of Misericordia de Borja.