Thursday, July 20, 2023
Saint Lawrence vs. Medellín, live: follow the minute by minute in Copa Sudamericana

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 20, 2023
in Sports
Saint Lawrence vs. Medellín, live: follow the minute by minute in Copa Sudamericana

Medellin vs. San Lorenzo

Medellin vs. San Lorenzo and Alfredo Arias

Medellin vs. San Lorenzo and Alfredo Arias

They meet in the second leg.

Medellin will have to row against the current on Wednesday at El Nuevo Gasómetro in Buenos Aires in the second leg of the play-off for a place in the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana, after losing 0-1 in the duel played at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, where a goal from Paraguayan attacker Adam Bareiro has San Lorenzo up in the series,

To look for the comeback against the Argentines, the red team will not be able to count on the attacker Edwuin Cetré, sent off in the first game of the tie, in which the midfielder Andrés Ricaurte and the wingers Andrés Ibargüen and Felipe Pardo will not be able to play due to injury.

