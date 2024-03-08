Saint Judy: plot, true story, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 3

Saint Judy is the film broadcast this evening, 8 March 2024, at 9.20 pm on Rai 3. It is a 2019 film directed by Sean Hanish, which tells the true story of Judy Wood (Michelle Monaghan). Let's see the plot and the cast together.

Plot: true story

Thanks to her determination, the American lawyer Judy Wood succeeded in changing a fundamental law on the right to asylum in the United States, managing to include immigrant women in the protected category: a procedure that led to the salvation of thousands of women from all over the world. part of the planet. The key case was that of Asefa Ashwari, of Afghan origins, punished in her native country for teaching writing to children. Having fled to America, Asefa obtained Judy's support in the legal case for the recognition of her request.

Saint Judy: the cast of the film

We've seen the plot, but who is the cast of Saint Judy? The protagonists are Michelle Monaghan, Leem Lubany, Common, Alfred Molina, Alfre Woodard, Ben Schnetzer, Gabriel Bateman, Waleed Zuaiter, Mykelti Williamson, Peter Krause, Aimee Garcia.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Saint Judy live on TV and streaming? Appointment on Rai 3 from 9.20pm today, 8 March 2024. Also in streaming and on demand on Rai Play.