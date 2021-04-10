Paris (AFP)

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain are preparing to host Bayern Munich next Tuesday, in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, by beating their host Strasbourg 4-1 today «Saturday», in the thirty-second phase of the French Football League.

Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino’s team entered the match against the backdrop of its defeat in the last stage at home to Lille 0-1, which allowed the latter to become the only one in the lead, three points behind the capital club, then expanded it to six on Friday by beating its host Metz 2-0.

But Saint-Germain, thanks to brilliant Kylian Mbappe, returned the difference to three, despite the absence in its ranks due to injury, or by decision of Pochettino, in order to give some of his players the opportunity to catch their breath, before hosting Bayern on Tuesday, as it seems likely to avenge his loss last year’s final, After winning the first leg in the “Allianz Arena” 3-2 thanks to a Mbappe double, and a goal by Brazilian Marquinhos, who missed Saturday’s match due to injury.

The capital team actually decided the match in its first half, after advancing against its host by 3-0, which Mbabi started in the 16th minute, when the ball reached him from Argentine Leandro Paredes. », To raise his score to 21 goals at the top of the scorers’ standings.

The Parisian club did not wait long to consolidate the result, this time by the Spaniard Pablo Sarabia, who reached the ball from the Portuguese Danilo Pereira, about 25 meters from the penalty area. ».

And when the first half breathed his last breath, the guests added the third goal through Italian Moise Kane, who raised his tally to 12 goals in his new team’s jersey thanks to a pass from brilliant Mbappe, and again hesitated from the defender Koni «45». Despite the many opportunities, especially for Mbappe and Kane, Saint-Germain was unable to reach the net in the second half, which saw the start of Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas replaced by Spanish Sergio Rico for an unknown reason, which gave Strasbourg a ray of hope after reducing the difference through the financial debts of Sahi, after a few seconds on He entered the pitch “63”, but Paredes spent the hope of Strasbourg that he could return when he added the fourth goal of the Parisian guest in the 79th minute from a free kick, taking advantage of the poor positioning of the defensive dam.