Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

After Paris Saint-Germain failed to sign Portuguese winger Rafael Leao, a player for Milan, and Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen and Georgian Kvara Tsheklia from Napoli, Colombian Luis Diaz from Liverpool, and Englishman Marcus Rashford from Manchester United, in order to compensate for the departure of French star Kylian Mbappe, the historical scorer for Paris to Real Madrid, here he is intensifying his efforts and setting his sights on Barcelona’s most important star, the young man Lamine Yamal (16 years old), and he sees him as a suitable replacement for the “spoiled boy of Bondy”, and Saint-Germain’s new sports project can be built on the basis of his presence.

The Parisian club is ready to pay Barcelona a huge sum of money to acquire the services of this “golden boy.”

French press sources reported that Saint-Germain is willing to pay an amount greater than the amount for which it obtained the services of Brazilian Neymar Da Silva in 2017, which is 222 million euros.

The same sources added that Saint-Germain will do the impossible to sign Lamine Yamal this summer, in an attempt to benefit from Barcelona’s crushing financial crisis.

Barcelona had previously rejected a €200 million offer from Saint-Germain, but this time the French club has expressed its willingness to increase the amount to €250 million, according to Mundo Deportivo, which indicated that Lamine Yamal is the right star to succeed Kylian Mbappe at the Parc des Princes.

The player’s contract expires in the summer of 2026, but it includes a penalty clause of one billion euros, and it seems that the player is committed to extending his contract with Barca until 2031, which is why Saint-Germain’s dreams may go in vain, unless a surprise occurs.