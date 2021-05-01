Paris (Reuters)

Paris Saint-Germain finished top of the Ligue 1, after Neymar scored one goal and set up another in a 2-1 victory over Racing Lens on Saturday.

Neymar opened the scoring in the first half and made the second goal scored by Marquinhos in the second half, to put Paris Saint-Germain, who is visiting Manchester City in search of compensation for his 2-1 loss in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final last Tuesday, on top with 75 points, with the remainder Three matches to the end of the season.

Lille, who have 73 points, will regain the lead if they beat Nice later in the day. Lance, who narrowed the gap with Paris Saint-Germain after 61 minutes through Ignacius Janago, remained in fifth place with 56 points, ahead of the number of goals scored over Olympique de Marseille.